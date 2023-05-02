Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $26.50 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LOB. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Live Oak Bancshares to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.88.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

LOB opened at $22.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $45.46.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth $61,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

See Also

