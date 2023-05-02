Loews (NYSE:L) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 7.21%.

Loews Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average is $57.78. Loews has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $66.34.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 6.01%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,163 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Loews by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Loews by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Loews by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 102,168 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.