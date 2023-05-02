Loews (NYSE:L) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 7.21%.
Loews Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE:L opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average is $57.78. Loews has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $66.34.
Loews Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 6.01%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Loews by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Loews by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Loews by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 102,168 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.
