London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Shares Up 0.1%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.33 and last traded at $104.33. 624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on LDNXF. UBS Group upgraded London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.34.
About London Stock Exchange Group
London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.
