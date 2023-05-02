Loop Capital Raises Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $50.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Comcast from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24. Comcast has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,549,914 shares of company stock worth $12,557,349. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after buying an additional 12,688,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,188,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

