LPL Financial LLC Sells 12,471 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,471 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.26% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $119,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $207.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $218.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.46.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

