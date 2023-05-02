Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Short Interest Update

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,660,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the March 31st total of 20,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $29,422,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Lufax by 18,231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,593,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524,793 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $21,711,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lufax by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,218,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,584,000 after buying an additional 9,497,776 shares during the period. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LU has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Macquarie downgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

Lufax Trading Down 5.0 %

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Lufax stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. 3,406,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,106,773. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. Lufax has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.36%.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

