Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Short Interest Down 6.2% in April

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,190,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 149,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 14.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

LUMN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 16,935,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,622,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,039,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,445,000 after buying an additional 937,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,464 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,507,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,703,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,333,000 after acquiring an additional 193,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

