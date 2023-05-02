Luna Innovations (LUNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Luna Innovations has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.19 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, analysts expect Luna Innovations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations Stock Down 2.7 %

LUNA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,487. The company has a market cap of $207.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.30. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luna Innovations

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LUNA shares. Northland Securities cut Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Luna Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNA. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 340,907 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $1,846,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations

(Get Rating)

Luna Innovations, Inc engages as an advanced optical technology company. The firm provides high performance fiber optic test, measurement and control products for the telecommunications and photonics industries, and distributed fiber optic sensing solutions that measure and monitor materials and structures for applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, oil and gas, security and infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.