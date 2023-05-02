LuxUrban Hotels (LUXH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LuxUrban Hotels Trading Up 2.7 %

LUXH stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.63 million and a P/E ratio of -7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. LuxUrban Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUXH. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of LuxUrban Hotels from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

CorpHousing Group Inc acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban.

