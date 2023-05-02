LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Short Interest Update

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the March 31st total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock remained flat at $9.31 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,054,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,139. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 392,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,685,000 after purchasing an additional 181,708 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,904 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 51,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

