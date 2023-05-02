Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Short Interest Down 7.9% in April

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,200 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 332,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total transaction of $64,954.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Sports

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSGS traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.84. 276,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,946. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $205.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.98.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $353.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.07 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.