Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGY opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 59.22%. The company had revenue of $349.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

