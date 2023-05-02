Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.11 and last traded at $40.31. Approximately 89,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.74.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Sector Rotation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

