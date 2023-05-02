Mammoth (MMT) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Mammoth (MMT) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Mammoth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Mammoth has a market cap of $13.30 million and $12,990.37 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00026451 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019737 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018293 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001092 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,550.27 or 1.00017840 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

MMT is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00210031 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,705.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

