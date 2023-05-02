Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) CEO Purchases $275,000.00 in Stock

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Rating) CEO Jacob D. Cohen acquired 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,275,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Mangoceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MGRX traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 170,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,247. Mangoceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.37.
