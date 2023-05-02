Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after acquiring an additional 674,456 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 79.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,874,000 after acquiring an additional 513,343 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 34.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,640,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,963,000 after acquiring an additional 417,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 64.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,061,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,717,000 after acquiring an additional 416,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MPC opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $138.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.56.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

