Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

MPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock traded down $5.49 on Tuesday, reaching $116.97. 5,246,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,980. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

