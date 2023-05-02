Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Short Interest Up 8.0% in April

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 70,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,828,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

MCHX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,620. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $78.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.04.

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marchex in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

