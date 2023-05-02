Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Update

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,700 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the March 31st total of 461,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Marin Software by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 784,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Marin Software by 115.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 91.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter.
Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.
