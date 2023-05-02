Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Acquired by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,287,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Marten Transport makes up approximately 1.5% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 4.05% of Marten Transport worth $65,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRTN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 4,463.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after buying an additional 674,813 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 2,114.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 254,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,370,000 after purchasing an additional 231,754 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,027,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marten Transport

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $106,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,920.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marten Transport Stock Down 1.8 %

MRTN traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,215. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.88. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

