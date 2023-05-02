Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $453.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $418.89.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $379.86 on Friday. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $362.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.81 and a 200-day moving average of $353.13.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

