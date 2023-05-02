Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,300 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 221,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matrix Service in the first quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 208,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 105,641 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 74.1% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 84,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 36,065 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 403,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matrix Service Stock Performance

MTRX stock remained flat at $5.09 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 25,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,265. The firm has a market cap of $137.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $9.52.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.42). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $193.84 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

