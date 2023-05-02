McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,190 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $295.63. 713,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,842. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $298.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

