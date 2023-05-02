McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for 3.9% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in McKesson by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,287,000 after buying an additional 137,396 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,276,000 after purchasing an additional 44,308 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

McKesson stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.95. The stock had a trading volume of 461,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,486. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

