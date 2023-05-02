MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Short Interest Update

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 935,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 108,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 67.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 907,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,197. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.