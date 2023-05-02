Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, May 4th

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ MDRR opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Medalist Diversified REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 71.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 54,002 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares in the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

