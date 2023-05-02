Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $250-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.20 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MED has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Medifast Stock Performance

NYSE:MED opened at $90.57 on Tuesday. Medifast has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $193.85. The company has a market cap of $982.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.02.

Medifast Increases Dividend

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.52. Medifast had a return on equity of 100.42% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $337.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medifast will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,695.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $12,190,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the third quarter valued at about $11,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 131.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after acquiring an additional 38,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Medifast by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 31,864 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

