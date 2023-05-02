Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 7,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.23. 5,134,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,338,476. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.