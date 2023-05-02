Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Raised by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,465. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

