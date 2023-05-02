Members Trust Co Acquires 200 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Members Trust Co raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up 0.0% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 6.0 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $7.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,247. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.56. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

