Members Trust Co Trims Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Members Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,370 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 0.1% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Members Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.99. 81,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,618. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.72. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

