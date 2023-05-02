Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 293,635 shares of company stock valued at $33,635,080 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $116.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,024,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,142,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $118.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

