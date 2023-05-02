Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Increased by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $116.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,135,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $118.39. The company has a market cap of $294.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,635 shares of company stock valued at $33,635,080 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

