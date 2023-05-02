MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. MeridianLink had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. MeridianLink’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MeridianLink Trading Down 5.0 %

MLNK traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 111,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,859. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,511.00 and a beta of 0.76. MeridianLink has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MLNK shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MeridianLink has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Insider Activity at MeridianLink

Institutional Trading of MeridianLink

In related news, insider Chris Maloof sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $27,118.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,490.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in MeridianLink by 32.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 65,575 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in MeridianLink by 81.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MeridianLink by 127.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 160,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MeridianLink by 26.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,644 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 67.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

