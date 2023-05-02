MetLife (MET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect MetLife to post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MetLife to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MET stock opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in MetLife by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

