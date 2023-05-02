MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0214 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGF remained flat at $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 57,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,322. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Government Markets Income Trust

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 117,025 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 38,144 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

