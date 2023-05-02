MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0214 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MGF remained flat at $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 57,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,322. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $3.80.
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
