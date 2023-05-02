MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. 122,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,060. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.0214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.