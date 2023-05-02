MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,886. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,364 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

