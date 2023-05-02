MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Announces Earnings Results

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $30.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.04 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 294.39% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. MicroStrategy’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($10.42) EPS.

MSTR stock opened at $307.47 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $132.56 and a 12 month high of $369.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.43.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 51.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

