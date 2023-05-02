MinePlex (PLEX) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for $0.0966 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $31.82 million and $3.35 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MinePlex

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,504,732 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

Buying and Selling MinePlex

