MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Short Interest Update

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

MNSO traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.69. 562,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,262. MINISO Group has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $361.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.68 million. MINISO Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that MINISO Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in MINISO Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,544,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,361,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,071,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455,039 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,812,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 231,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,201,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 448,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

