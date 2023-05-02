MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MKSI. KeyCorp raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $83.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.56. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $126.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 8,482,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $718,742,000 after buying an additional 5,089,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after buying an additional 864,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,399,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $446,232,000 after buying an additional 106,080 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after purchasing an additional 241,134 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,840,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,427,000 after purchasing an additional 420,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

