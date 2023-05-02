Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $2,293,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in PayPal by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 28,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 97,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.42. 2,663,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,166,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average is $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

