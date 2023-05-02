Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises about 1.4% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $10,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $130.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,962. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.67. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

