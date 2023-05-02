Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.26. 12,524,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,260,023. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $290.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.87 and a 200-day moving average of $197.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

