Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after purchasing an additional 884,513 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,315,000 after acquiring an additional 440,230 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 984.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,928,000 after acquiring an additional 343,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of STZ traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.40. The stock had a trading volume of 151,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -451.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -627.44%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.