Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Increases Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $456,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of MELI traded down $42.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,249.00. The company had a trading volume of 81,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,233.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,059.00. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,337.75.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,420.50.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.