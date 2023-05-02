Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Purchases Shares of 1,625 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,625 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 230.3% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 0.4 %

Tesla stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.43. The stock had a trading volume of 39,045,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,369,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $318.50. The firm has a market cap of $514.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.11 and a 200 day moving average of $177.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,592,724 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.06.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.