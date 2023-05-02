Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Purchases Shares of 1,625 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,625 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 230.3% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tesla Trading Up 0.4 %
Tesla stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.43. The stock had a trading volume of 39,045,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,369,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $318.50. The firm has a market cap of $514.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.11 and a 200 day moving average of $177.05.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,592,724 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.06.
About Tesla
Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tesla (TSLA)
- This Is Why The S&P 500 Could Have A Strong Summer Rally
- Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
- Loews Is The Insurance Company That Diversified Correctly
- Why China’s BYD May Be About To Overtake Tesla In The EV Market
- CF Industries Stock Will Help Investors Harvest Profits
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.