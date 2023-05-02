Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MBLY. Barclays dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.95.
Mobileye Global Stock Down 0.5 %
MBLY opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $48.11.
Mobileye Global Company Profile
Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.
