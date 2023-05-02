Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $42.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $42,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000.

Shares of IWD traded down $2.62 on Tuesday, hitting $151.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,520. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.13. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $162.29. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

